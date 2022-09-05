Bapatla: Elaborate security arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion

Bapatla: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the immersion of the Ganesh idols at Suryalanka Beach, Chirala Beach and Nizampatnam of Bapatla district. Flood lights were set up, JCBs, expert swimmers, life jackets and machine boats were kept ready to check any untoward incidents.

Warning boards were set up at the sea.

The police personnel have taken steps to regulate the traffic to check inconvenience to the procession of Ganesh idols. Children and persons under the influence of liquor will not be allowed into water, police said. Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal said that the fire department personnel also were kept ready to check any untoward incidents and all steps were taken to avoid inconvenience to the devotees. 'We have stepped up vigilance on the movements suspects to check pickpockets at the busy Ganesh Idol immersion places,' he added.