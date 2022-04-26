Bapatla Parliament TDP office inaugurated

Guntur: TDP State president K Atchannaidu and TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu said that people are vexed with the YSRCP government and eagerly waiting for the TDP to come back to power.

They inaugurated TDP Bapatla Parliament office in Bapatla on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Nakka Anand Babu criticised that the YSRCP government has cheated all sections of people and imposed additional tax burden on them. He said, voters are in favour of TDP for the bright future of the state and criticised that the YSRCP government cheated the SC, ST, BC and Minorities. He urged the party cadre to be ready to face elections.

Earlier, they took out a rally on the inauguration of party office at Suryalanka Beach Road.

MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Anagani Satya Prasad, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, Bapatla TDP in-charge Narendra Varma were among those participated.