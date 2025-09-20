Bapatla police bid farewell to former SP Tushar Dudi

Bapatla: Districtpolice officers organised a heartfelt farewell programme for former SP Tushar Dudi under the supervision of district SP B Umamaheshwar here.

The district police personnel recollected the work style of Tushar Dudi and how he supported them in delivering their duties. They praised Tushar Dudi, who assumed charge as the second SP of Bapatla district on July 17, 2024, for effectively maintaining peace and security through his unique approach. They said that SP Tushar Dudi successfully leveraged modern technology to solve complex cybercrimes, including ‘digital arrest’ cases in Tsundur police station limits, government scheme frauds in Chirala police stations, and fake website scams involving gangs from Rajasthan and Delhi. They said that under his leadership, the district police efficiently handled flood relief operations in the Krishna River basin areas and VIP security duties. His guidance in adopting new technologies significantly reduced the district’s crime rate.

Speaking at the event, SP Umamaheshwar praised Tushar Dudi’s sensitive approach to maintaining law and order in the district and resolving problematic issues. He expressed hope that Dudi would continue serving people with the same dedication in his new posting at the Chittoor district.

The programme was attended by CCS DSP P Jagadish Naik, DCRB DSP Balamurali Krishna, various DSPs, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and other police personnel from across the district.