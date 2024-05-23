Bapatla police conduct cordon & search ops at different places

Bapatla : The Bapatla district police conducted cordon and search at various places in the limits of the Bapatla Rural, Chirala II Town, Vetapalem, and Addanki police stations on Wednesday, where untoward incidents were reported on the election day, to uphold the law and order, and prevent crimes in the region.

A team led by the Bapatla DSP Ch Murali Krishna conducted a cordon and search in Pinniboyinavari Palem in the Bapatla Assembly constituency, another team led by Chirala II Town inspector K Somasekhar conducted the cordon and search at Sringarapet of the Chirala Assembly constituency and other teams conducted cordon search at Jabbar Colony of Chirala constituency in the limits of Vetapalem PS, Kalavakuru village in Addanki constituency in the limits of Addanki PS.

The police personnel looked for persons with criminal history and rowdy-sheeters and persons with a tendency to be involved in violence. They searched for petrol, diesel, sticks, stones and other weapons stored in houses, which could be used to attack other people.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vakul Jindal said that the election process has an important role in the democratic system.



He said that inciting violence during the election process cannot be allowed and informed that they have registered cases on the persons involved in such incidents during the polling. Police pickets have been set up. He said that they are conducting cordon and search in problematic villages and places as part of the measures to prevent untoward incidents during counting.



He said that they have put special surveillance on the people with a history of violence and are ready to open rowdy-sheets against those who neglect the instructions of the police.



He warned that they would penalise the persons who were bound over earlier but involved in violence now, for violating the bind-over conditions.



SP Vakul Jindal said that they put continuous surveillance on illegal activities and warned that strict action would be taken on those people involved in the manufacture and sale of arrack and other anti-social activities.



The SP requested the people to share any information related to illegal activities with the local SHO or dial 100 or 112. He assured that the details of the informants will be kept confidential.

