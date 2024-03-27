Bapatla: SP takes part in march past

Bapatla: The Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal participated in the march past organised by the Central government armed forces in the troublesome villages Ramapuram and Katarivaripalem in Chirala rural circle police station limits of Bapatla district on Tuesday. SP interacted with the public at the peace meetings and advised them to utilise their right to franchise fearlessly and freely.

Speaking at the meetings, SP Vakul Jindal said that their motto is to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. He said armed forces will work in the places where law and order issues arose earlier. He advised public not to create trouble during the conduct of elections. And not to fall prey to the inducements offered by various political parties, and utilise their right to vote.