Bapuji Gurukul schools ensure quality education

Vijayawada : In order to provide quality education for the children of backward classes, the NDA government is focusing on Mahatma Bapuji Gurukul schools across the state by continuously monitoring them from the state Secretariat.

At present, there are 108 Gurukul schools across the state where the students would be pro-vided quality education along with food and residential facilities.

Already, computer labs were set up in 25 Gurukul schools and more would be in the offing.

Minister for BC welfare S Savitha has been personally monitoring the Gurukul schools by get-ting photographs of their maintenance every day. The school staff send the photographs through WhatsApp and if there are any lacunae in the maintenance, they would be corrected immediately.

In spite of the supervision by the district administration, the secretary of the BC welfare Madhavi Latha would continuously monitor the photographs which would be uploaded every-day from each of the Gurukul schools after cleaning the bathrooms and school surroundings.

The food would be made as per the menu and the staff should taste before serving to the stu-dents.

During the last eight months, the state government started new schools at Rampuram at Pe-nukonda and Atmakuru in Nellore district.