BC Commission express anger over demolition of potters' shed in Ongole

National BC Commission expressed anger over the officials for demolishing the potters' sheds near highway overnight. The commission ordered the officials and the potters to file detailed explanations and representations over the incident in two weeks.



A group of potters claimed that the government had allotted a piece of land nearby the highway to them at K Bitragunta village a few years ago. They installed sheds and constructed a cooperative society building for skill upgrading etc. About one month ago, the sheds and society building of the potters are demolished by force overnight.

The potters submitted representations to the Human Rights Commission, BC Commission and other statutory bodies for help.

Responding to their plea, the National BC Commission Vice-Chairman Dr Lokesh Kumar Prajapati and member Talloju Achari visited K Bitragunta and conducted an inquiry into the issue.

The victims explained the details of the event while the officials tried to defend their actions. Not satisfied over the explanation by the Kandukur sub-Collector Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar, the vice-chairman shot questions over several issues and said that it is injustice on using power over the poor.

Member Talloju Achari said that the officials are busy pleasing the rulers by evacuating the poor potters from the valuable place. He assured the potters that the commission will deliver justice to them.

The BC Commission opined that the explanation for the demolition of the sheds by the administration was not sufficient and offered two weeks time to submit detailed explanations by the officials and arguments by the potters. The commission also ordered the Collector and SP to present in person before the commission and file their response as an affidavit on the date intimated to them later.

The commission ordered the officials to maintain the status quo at the land in question until they issue orders on the issue.