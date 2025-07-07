BC meet echoes strong call for unity, leadership

Tirupati: State Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Y Satya Kumar Yadav and S Savitha asserted that the Backward Classes (BCs) are no longer just communities lagging behind, they are a powerful collective capable of leading the state. They participated in the ‘BC Atma Gaurava Bharosa Sabha’ held in Tirupati on Sunday.

It was jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association and the Ambedkar Phule Foundation, drawing hundreds of BC community members from across the state. Speakers emphasised unity as the key to achieving political empowerment and social progress for BCs.

Revenue Minister Satya Prasad highlighted that BCs have historically risen to positions of power when given the opportunity, recalling how former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao brought BCs to the forefront of governance. “Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BCs have secured significant representation in the state cabinet,” he said. He urged community members to stay united in the fight for upliftment and equity.

Health Minister Satya Kumar criticised the previous YSRCP regime for sidelining BC leaders and claimed that while BC ministers were frequently changed, those from the Reddy community remained untouched. Citing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remarks in Parliament, he said that reservation policies should not end up promoting incompetence, implying the need for careful and fair implementation.

BC Welfare Minister Savita underscored that only through the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had BCs seen holistic development and recognition across sectors. She accused the previous YSRCP government of resorting to intimidation tactics, including cases and physical assaults, against those who questioned it.

BC leaders from five states also participated in the event, lending national solidarity to the gathering. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, AP BC Welfare Association president Kesani Sankar Rao, Ambedkar Phule Foundation founding president Parasa Ratnam, senior BC leaders Almen Raju, former MLA Mohan, Tirupati district BC Association president Kalluru Nagaraju Goud, secretary Avulapati Bujji Babu, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, were among those who attended.