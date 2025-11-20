BC welfare hostels, Gurukul schools to get RO water plants

Vijayawada: The state government sanctioned Rs 20.29 crore for installing Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purification plants in BC welfare hostels and MJP Gurukul schools, said BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the minister said the initiative aims to ensure safe drinking water and better health standards for students residing in these institutions. She directed officials to complete the installation process within 45 days. Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 16.85 crore has been allocated for setting up RO plants in 922 BC welfare hostels. Among the 109 MJP Gurukul schools, RO plants have already been installed in 54, while the remaining 55 schools will receive RO facilities with the newly sanctioned Rs 3.44 crore.

The minister said the coalition government is committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment. She added that the supply of fine-quality rice has already been ensured to improve food standards, and the installation of RO plants is another step toward enhancing student welfare.

Savitha confirmed that the process of establishing RO plants in the remaining Gurukuls has begun and reiterated her instructions to officials, including MJP Gurukul Secretary Madhavilatha, to complete the work within the stipulated timeline.