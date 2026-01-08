Neeru Bajwa jokes about ‘complicated situationship’ with push-ups as she powers through fitness journey

Mumbai: Punjabi cinema star Neeru Bajwa has revealed that she is currently in a “complicated” situationship – but not the romantic kind. The actress took to social media to share a humorous take on her fitness routine, admitting that her relationship with push-ups is a work in progress.

Neeru posted a fun transformation reel on Instagram that begins with her playfully jumping onto her bed before cutting to her at the gym, determinedly performing knee push-ups. With her trademark wit, she captioned the video, “Currently in a situationship with push ups… It’s complicated but we’re working on it,” leaving fans amused and inspired by her honesty and dedication.

At 44, Neeru continues to be one of the most loved and influential faces in Punjabi entertainment. She began her career in television in 2005 with Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, followed by popular shows such as Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani, Jeet and Guns and Roses. Her transition to Punjabi cinema proved highly successful, especially after her appearance in the 2013 multi-starrer Saadi Love Story, produced by Jimmy Sheirgill and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill and Surveen Chawla.

Neeru’s on-screen pairing with Diljit Dosanjh in Jatt and Juliet 2 went on to create box office history, becoming one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of its time. She later made her directorial debut with Sargi in 2017, featuring her sister Rubina Bajwa, and went on to produce and star in Beautiful Billo.

Her latest release, Madhaniyan, directed by Nav Bajwa, also stars Raj Dhaliwal and Poonam Dhillon. The film explores the idea of marriage not just as a union between two individuals, but as a coming together of two families and their values, set against the colourful and emotional backdrop of Punjabi culture.