BC welfare minister to receive SKOCH award today

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S Savitha receive the prestigious SKOCH Award on behalf of the department in New Delhi on Saturday. The award will be presented at a ceremony scheduled to be held at Oak Hall in the national capital.

The BC welfare department has been recognised for its efforts in providing free coaching to unemployed Backward Classes youth for competitive examinations such as the Mega DSC and Civil Services. Under the supervision of BC Study Circles, training was extended both online and offline across district centres.

As many as 1,674 candidates benefited from classroom coaching at district-level training centres, while another 4,774 candidates received online coaching, making it a total of 6,470 beneficiaries. Among them, 241 BC candidates secured teacher posts through the DSC.

The Vijayawada BC Study Circle trained 83 aspirants for Civil Services examinations, of whom 12 qualified for the Group-II Mains and 10 for RRB Level-1.

Two candidates cleared the FRO prelims, with one advancing to the mains. Further, six candidates were selected as police constables, while another secured the post of RRB loco pilot. Several others qualified for different government jobs as well.

In recognition of these achievements, the BC welfare department has been conferred the SKOCH Award. Minister Savitha left for New Delhi on Friday night, accompanied by senior officials of the department, to receive the award at Saturday’s ceremony.