‘Be alert against online trading and investment scams’

Kurnool: Kurnool District Superintendent of Police, Sri Vikrant Patil, has cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against online trading and investment scams that are rapidly increasing through social media platforms.

He warned the public not to trust advertisements on WhatsApp, Instagram, or Telegram promising quick and easy profits.

“If someone claims that investing a few thousands can earn you lakhs or crores, it is certainly a scam,” he said, urging people not to fall prey to get-rich-quick schemes and lose their hard-earned money. In a press release on Sunday the SP explained that several fake investment companies are luring people by offering unrealistic profits and using fake trading dashboards, websites, and mobile apps to show manipulated returns.

These fraudsters attract victims through Telegram and WhatsApp groups, encouraging them to invest more by showing fake profits.

He cited a recent incident where a resident of NR Peta in Kurnool fell victim to such an online investment scam.

Patil advised citizens to invest only through verified and registered platforms and to be cautious of unknown links or APK files sent through social media.

To protect themselves, citizens are advised not to believe promises of high returns, verify the company’s registration with SEBI before investing, and never share personal or banking details with anyone. They should avoid clicking on suspicious links received through social media or messages. People must also be cautious of platforms that demand additional “processing fees” or taxes, or delay withdrawals — these are clear red flags of fraud. SP Vikrant Patil urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. Victims of cyber or investment fraud can call the toll-free helpline 1930 or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.