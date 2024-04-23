Be quick in addressing complaints, officials told

Anantapur: District collector and election returning officer Dr Vinodh Kumar called upon officials to be fully geared up for conducting elections in a free and fair manner.

He was reviewing the arrangements for the polls, postal ballot and home voting facility. He addressed returning officers and participants, including municipal commissioner Megha Swaroop, DRO G Ramakrishna Reddy and DFO Nineeth Kumar.

Collector Vinodh Kumar said that the officials who were given crucial responsibilities should do them effectively and take right decisions. They should also give quick response to complaints received from people and address complaints in one hour. Basic amenities should be created to voters at the polling stations. If political parties seek information on critical or sensitive polling stations, they should be obliged with written replies. The officials should coordinate with their teams and create what's app groups and post every instruction for better communication.

The district general observer will be visiting the district soon and all should be geared up and keep everything in place for scrutiny.

He called upon all officials who are in polling duty to exercise their franchise through postal ballot.

People should come forward to vote on the polling day and not refrain for any reason, he said.

All area hospitals and primary health centres should be well equipped to meet eventualities including drugs availability. Also, medical and health personnel should be geared up to observe World Malaria Day on April 25.

Effective measures should be taken to safeguard guard animals from heat and organise water cisterns for quenching the thirst of animals, the collector said.