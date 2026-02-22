Be vigilant against forces creating divisions: Venkaiah

Vijayawada: Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon people to remain alert against forces that attempt to divide society along caste and religious lines. He urged intellectuals to speak out against false allegations made by political leaders and guide the public on the right path. He was inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Alumni Association of Siddhartha College, held at the Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada. The two-day celebrations commenced with Naidu lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the college has played a significant role in the progress of the State and the nation. He praised the institution for its achievements driven by discipline, dedication, and commitment.

Stressing the importance of values, he remarked that one should never forget one’s mother, motherland, and teachers, no matter how high one rises in life. Naidu advised alumni to focus on research and mentor younger students, guiding them toward a constructive path. Referring to recent developments in society, he expressed concern and said Indian traditions offer the best guidance for keeping society on the right course. He recalled that ancient universities such as Takshashila and Nalanda once made India a global centre of knowledge.

Speaking about technological advancements, he said Artificial Intelligence should be used for human welfare and not for destructive or divisive purposes. He also expressed concern that rapid technological growth could reduce employment opportunities. At the same time, he criticised the misuse of social media by some political leaders to incite communal tensions, warning that anti-social content online is becoming a serious threat. He stressed the need for intellectuals to step forward and create awareness among the public.

College Principal Meka Ramesh Babu explained the institution’s journey since its establishment in 1975 with just 200 students and 15 faculty members, highlighting its remarkable growth over the decades.

He expressed happiness that the golden jubilee celebrations were being organised under the aegis of the Alumni Association. Several distinguished alumni and personalities associated with the college were felicitated on the occasion. Alumni Association Convener Bodepudi Amarendra, Academy Chairman Malineni Rajayya, Vice-Chairman Nimmagadda Lalit Prasad, and others participated and addressed the gathering.