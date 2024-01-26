Beach nourishment work commences at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Madhaiyaan Angamuthu inaugurated the shore pumping and beach nourishment dredging work for 2023-24 undertaken by the Dredging Corporation of India Limited.

Funded by the VPA, the exercise is carried out for a three-years dredging contract of Rs.57.26 crore. The dredging would be carried out for about 30 days each year. Speaking on the occasion, Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said to control the beach erosion and maintain the beauty of the Visakhapatnam beach, the beach nourishment exercise was carried out during the past few years.

Further, Chairperson of VPA and DCIL said Visakhapatnam Port Authority has been committed to control the erosion by regularly nourishing the RK Beach with the sand available in the sand trap at the outer harbour. The annual process is much required for retaining and nourishing the RK Beach.

He further emphasised that with its state of art dredgers, Dredging Corporation of India would dredge the sand material from inside the port area and pump the sand ashore the RK Beach using self-floating pipeline.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairman, VPA and other eminent dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled a record quantity of 10,125-mt with a gang hook output of 844-mt of Calcined Alumina in bulk.

VPA also achieved one more record handling on January 21st by handling the largest import crude tanker Mt. Desh Vibhor with an overall length of 333-mt, beam 60-mt arrived at this Port to discharge a record quantity of 2,81,142.257 MT.