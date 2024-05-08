TDP shifts its vote bank to BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: While TDP has announced its support to BJP candidate T Vinod who is contesting from Khammam Lok Sabha seat, TDP President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is paying special focus to help win the BJP good number of MP seats from Telangana in the general elections.

As the Telugu Desam Party’s traditional vote bank is likely to influence the winning prospects of the party’s ally in Andhra- BJP in some identified segments in the state, the party leadership is working out strategies to shift TDP vote bank in support of the BJP in Karimangar, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool , Bhongir and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituencies where the yellow party was still holding a grip with cadre and activists in the rural areas.

Leaders said that the BJP Telangana unit has sought TDP’s help to win the elections in some Lok Sabha segments. Though the TDP was not active in Telangana, the party was making efforts to activate the cadre in the districts in support of the saffron party and help the candidates to win the elections. “Survey reports say the Congress and BJP are fighting tough and every vote is valuable to win the elections. Even one per cent of votes will influence the candidates’ political future. TDP is still maintaining at least 2 to 3 per cent vote bank in every assembly segment. These votes are enough to tilt the scales in favour of BJP”, leaders said.