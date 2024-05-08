Live
Clashes broke between TDP and YSRCP cadre in Nallajarla, tension prevails
Tension gripped the Nallajarla area of East Godavari district as clashes broke out between the ranks of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The controversy started during a campaign by minister Taneti Vanita, leading to a heated argument between the two groups.
The situation escalated when a group of individuals created a ruckus with bike silencers at the residence of Mullapudi Bapiraju in Nallajarla. The altercation resulted in several TDP and YSRCP workers being injured, with the ranks breaking chairs and damaging property at the location where Taneti was present.
Furthermore, DJ vans and car mirrors were destroyed by the TDP ranks, further adding to the chaotic atmosphere in the area. In response, the district Superintendent of Police (SP) and police forces swiftly arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd and restore order. The injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.