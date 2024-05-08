Sharmila assures to address problems of MGNREGS workers

Kadapa / Kamalapuram (YSR district): APCC chief and Congress candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency Y S Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday assured to address the problems of MGNREGS workers once the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

She addressed them near the Yogi Vemana University premises. Sharmila said that she would fight for the rights of workers and ensure that they receive fair compensation for their hard work.

She criticised the YSRCP government in the State for its failure to ensure justice to MGRREGS workers.

Sharmila declared, “Once Congress comes to power, we will reinstate the scheme’s integrity and ensure the workers receive a daily wage of Rs 400.”

Addressing a public meeting at Kamalapuram, Sharmila said she is committed to the welfare of the people, She said taking care of the needs and addressing concerns of people of Kadapa would be her priority.

Sharmila urged voters to consider the track record and integrity of candidates before casting their votes. “Your vote is your voice. Use it wisely to choose representatives who truly prioritise your interests,” she said.

The PCC chief alleged that Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy was involved in land-grabbing and in former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. She wondered why the MLA remained silent when the evidence pertaining to the case was being destroyed. She asked the MLA why he had failed to alert the authorities.