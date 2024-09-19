Beach sand mining rampant in Srikakulam coast

Srikakulam : Illegals and mining is rampant in Srikakulam coastal belt for the last several days. Mainly sand is being excavated along the coastal area at Donipeta, Kotcherla, Komaravanipeta, NGR Puram, Pothayyapeta and Cheekatipeta villages during night hours and stored at nearest groves. Later, it was shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Intense construction works are going on in and around Visakhapatnam city. Sand mafia is cashing in on the situation and shifting the beach sand by mixing it with the sand from local rivulets. The mafia is reportedly selling one lorry load at Rs30,000. Ruling party leaders and officials are allegedly turning a blind eye to this activity. In the wake of implementation of new sand policy, procurement of sand from rivers is not at all possible. To overcome the hurdle, the mafia is concentrating on sea coast areas. They are excavating sand in casuarina, eucalyptus gardens near the seacoast which is posing a threat to the safety of the coastline.

Previously, police booked cases and seized beach sand lorries on the National Highway (NH-16), which resulted in a halt to beach sand mining for some period. But sand mafia resumed it. Sea sand is not suitable for construction works due to its fineness and salinity, which do not allow it to mix with cement properly, said irrigation, panchayat raj and roads and buildings engineers.

But the sand from local rivulets is mixed with sea sand and sold in Visakhapatnam where sand is scarce and demand is high. It is highly risky for construction of walls with the sea sand, engineers warn the builders.