Beautify Vizag for Global Investors Summit: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to work towards attracting real investments into the State through the AP Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

During a review meeting on pre-summit arrangements held here on Thursday, the Chief Minster said they should aim at turning the State into a hub for green energy and other emerging new products. He directed the officials to prepare a detailed programme explaining the vast opportunities and resources available for investments in the State.

Reddy also instructed the officials to spruce up Visakhapatnam for G20 Preparatory Meeting. He told the officials that the beautification programme should be implemented in a big way. He said the beautification of the City and Beach Road should be taken up and must be tastefully decorated.

The ambience at tourist places, likely to be visited by the delegates, should be pleasant and attractive and there should be no security flaws, he said, adding that separate committees should be formed to look after the arrangements with clearly defined responsibilities.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they are developing a mobile app to make things easier for all participating delegates.

When the officials explained that they are planning to conduct roadshows abroad about the Summit, Reddy told them to study the functioning of various industrial hubs during their visits abroad and acquaint themselves with the management systems in vogue to run MSMEs so that the same can be implemented in the State.

The officials further told him that though the MoUs to the tune of Rs 18.87 lakh crore were signed between 2014 and 2019, the average investments grounded annually were worth just Rs 11,994 crore.

However, between 2019 and 2022, the average annual investment has been Rs 15,693 crore while the total investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore, approved by the SIPB, are in various stages of progress. The projects would provide employment to 1,40,903 persons, the added.