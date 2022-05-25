Become job givers, not job seekers: Governor to youth

Nellore: Governor Bishwa Bhusan Harichandan appealed to the young graduates to be mindful of their duties keeping their country and welfare of the downtrodden in view wherever they go. He participated in the 6th and 7th convocations of Vikrama Simhapuri University here on Tuesday. He said after completing the graduation one should try for creating jobs for providing livelihood to others rather than searching for employment for a comfortable living.

"My sincere advice to the young graduates is to work hard and try to achieve the goal you aim for. At least some of you can become entrepreneurs, so that you can provide employment to others instead of seeking employment to yourself." He said though there are many articles in the Constitution of India for protecting rights of the people after attaining independence such as articles 14, 19, 21 but one should not forget the important article 51-A that deals with fundamental duties of the citizens of the country.

The Governor said in recent years higher education recorded significant growth in the country and the National Education Policy-2020 envisages achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent by 2035. He said there are about 810 universities that are in category of deemed to be universities and 40,000 colleges in the country for imparting higher education. The country is one of the world's fastest growing knowledge-based economies driven mostly by a huge human capital. He said skill development is posing a challenge to our country's growth and global competitiveness.

He said there is a tremendous potential for the youth to become employable and enter the workforce if they are provided the right way of skill development. The Governor said after globalisation, students are exposed to innumerable opportunities and the graduates and post-graduates passing out of the university should enhance their knowledge base with the required communications and soft skills to become successful in their careers.

He said the Government of India launched a flagship programme, namely 'Pradhana Mantri Koushal Vikas Yojana' with the objective of skill development of students and making them job ready. Andhra Pradesh has also launched such skill development programmes with the assistance of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship with a vision of a 'Skilled India'.

He said India's youth will play a crucial role in realising the vision of Digital India mission. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the National Education Policy-2020 will play a key role in India's golden future and will give wings to the dreams of millions of our youth.

Vice-chancellor Prof GM Sundaravalli welcomed the convocation, and an honorary doctorate was awarded to the co-founder and managing director of Sri City Ravindra Sannareddy during the convocation. Chancellor of Malla Reddy University Dr DN Reddy attended as chief guest. Registrar Dr LVK Reddy was also present.

The Governor distributed gold medals to 26 students. Ph.D and other degrees were awarded to 252 students in-absentia during the convocation.