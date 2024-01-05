Live
- New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India to challenge suspension in court
- Bedridden women given enhanced pension in Eluru
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 05 January 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 05 January, 2024
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed support to Rayalaseema Sagunyeti Sadhan Samiti
- Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.
- New Delhi: LG recommends CBI probe into ‘fake’ tests at Mohalla Clinics
- Nainital: High Court questions Uttarakhand government over civic polls delay
- Inorbit Mall brings end of season sale
Karapa Venkata Bhagyalakshmi, a resident of 47th Division Kummarla Street, Eluru Tangellamudi, was involved in an accident at Jangareddygudem Road Sanigudem in 2022. As a result, she suffered serious injuries to her waist, legs, and right hand, which left her bedridden. Despite undergoing treatment, Bhagyalakshmi had been rejected for two slots, forcing her to stay at home without any support.
In an effort to address the difficulties faced by Bhagyalakshmi and other individuals in similar situations, the government's representative, Alla Nani, paid a visit to Bhagyalakshmi's house in June. Nani listened to her problems and promptly took action by issuing orders to grant her a pension. As a result, Bhagyalakshmi received her pension this month.
Bhagyalakshmi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Alla Nani for his swift response to her appeal and for his efforts in ensuring that she received the support she needed through the pension