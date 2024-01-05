Bedridden women given enhanced pension in Eluru

Karapa Venkata Bhagyalakshmi, a resident of 47th Division Kummarla Street, Eluru Tangellamudi, was involved in an accident at Jangareddygudem Road Sanigudem in 2022. As a result, she suffered serious injuries to her waist, legs, and right hand, which left her bedridden. Despite undergoing treatment, Bhagyalakshmi had been rejected for two slots, forcing her to stay at home without any support.

In an effort to address the difficulties faced by Bhagyalakshmi and other individuals in similar situations, the government's representative, Alla Nani, paid a visit to Bhagyalakshmi's house in June. Nani listened to her problems and promptly took action by issuing orders to grant her a pension. As a result, Bhagyalakshmi received her pension this month.

Bhagyalakshmi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Alla Nani for his swift response to her appeal and for his efforts in ensuring that she received the support she needed through the pension