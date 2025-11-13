BEE lauds AP's Centre of Excellence for energy switch plan

Vijayawada: In a major boost to India’s aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union ministry of power urged all states to accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency (EE) technologies in mission mode to support the country’s climate goals and create large-scale employment opportunities.

During its recent review and interaction with state officials, the BEE appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government for its visionary initiatives in clean energy transition, particularly the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) at Visakhapatnam, spearheaded by the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL).

Describing CoEET as ‘a landmark initiative,’ BEE secretary Milind Deore said it aligns perfectly with India’s national energy efficiency and clean energy transition goals. He praised the Centre’s multi-stakeholder governance model, focus on research and development, skill development and entrepreneurship support, noting that it has the potential to emerge as a national hub for clean energy innovation. On Wednesday, chief secretary K Vijayanand unveiled a report by the BEE, prepared by the media adviser, regarding the impact of energy efficiency in Amaravati. He expressed gratitude to BEE, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), and the ministry of power for their technical and financial support.

Vijayanand said under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is committed to providing a world-class power supply 24/7 and attracting significant green investments. As part of the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, the state aims to secure ₹10 lakh crore in green energy investments by 2029. He added that the state has signed an MoU with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to establish a Green Hydrogen Hub near Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore, contributing significantly to India’s 500 GW non-fossil capacity target by 2030.