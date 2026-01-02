BRS MLAs walk out from assembly in protest citing lack of opportunity to speak

Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a dramatic walkout from the Legislative Assembly, expressing their discontent over a perceived lack of opportunity to voice their concerns following the Chief Minister's speech. The party's legislators alleged that they were denied a chance to speak or protest in the House, leading them to boycott discussions on new bills introduced by the government.

Following their exit, the BRS MLAs gathered at the entrance of the MLAs' lobby, where they chanted slogans accusing Speaker Prasad Kumar of bias. Their protests escalated as they moved to Gun Park, where they conducted a sit-in to further demonstrate their dissent.

BRS MLA Harish Rao addressed the media during the protest, asserting that all members of the assembly are entitled to equal rights and calling on the Speaker to uphold these principles. He highlighted that the recent decision to conduct an assembly session for seven days had not been discussed within the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Rao insisted that topics to be debated should be communicated at least 24 hours in advance, and he condemned the government's failure to respond to their inquiries.

Emphasising the importance of opposition rights, Rao remarked that preventing them from using the microphone to express their views was equivalent to stifling their voices. He reiterated that protesting during the question hour is a legitimate right of opposition members and should be respected.