Beneficiaries' list not yet finalised in Kakinada dist

Kakinada : Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has planned to credit the amount into the accounts of mothers on June 27 under Amma Vodi scheme, the officials have not prepared the list of Amma Vodi beneficiaries so far in Kakinada district.

The State government has changed some of the rules regarding the scheme. According to the officials, there are 5,917 schools, including 4,371 government schools and 1,546 private schools, in the district. 7,47,877 students are studying in these schools.

Last year, the government disbursed the amount to more than seven lakh students in the combined East Godavari district.

Many parents are reluctant to send their children to government school in view of the low pass percentage in the SSC results recently released. Some parents doubted that the children admitted in private schools may not be eligible for Amma Vodi benefit.

At present owing to dropouts, the officials have not prepared beneficiaries' list so far.

Schools are likely to reopen on or before July 5. After that only, the officials can get a clear picture of total admissions.

Parents alleged that the DEO and DRDA are ignorant of the matters pertaining to Amma Vodi scheme.

Reminding CM Jagan's promise to provide laptops in lieu of money last year and it was an option, a few parents are asking whether this scheme will continue or not. While others opined that at present the government is likely to give Rs 13,000 instead of the previous Rs 14,000 and the promise of a laptop may not be fulfilled.

Parents requested the District Collector to finalise and release the list of beneficiaries of Amma Vodi scheme.

Speaking with The Hans India, District Education Officer Datla Subhadra said that she is not connected with Amma Vodi scheme, which is monitored by the DRDA and not by the DEO. She also said that she is not aware of the total number of dropouts in the district.

When The Hans India contacted DRDA PD K Sri Ramani, she said the list of beneficiaries of Amma Vodi has not been prepared and soon they will finalise it. She further said that they are still receiving the data.