"Bengali Goldsmiths' Association Pledges Support for Vasupalli in Visakha South Constituency

The Bengali goldsmiths' association has officially declared their support for Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar in the upcoming election for the southern constituency. This announcement was made by the senior leaders of the association, who are confident of Vasupalli's victory.

In a show of solidarity, all the senior YCP leaders of Ward 38 also joined YSRCP under the leadership of Gurjapu Ravi at the Ashil Metta party office. During the event, Vasupalli invited Ganesh Kumar to the party and covered him with a scarf, symbolizing their unity and support.

Speaking at the event, the leaders promised that all goldsmiths under their association will cast more than 1500 votes for YSR CP in the 38th ward. Notable elders such as Bengali Goldsmiths Sangam Muslim Ismail, Ali Bhai, Rizwal, and Bengali Sairam were among those who joined the party, showing their endorsement of Vasupalli's candidacy.

With the Bengali goldsmiths' association's backing, Vasupalli's campaign continues to gain momentum in the southern constituency, with strong support from the local community.