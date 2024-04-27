Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on playing dual roles in 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'
- Father of youth who died during weight loss surgery urges TN Health Minister to speed up probe
- RSP leader writes to Calcutta HC Chief Justice seeking action against Abhishek Banerjee for 'anti-judiciary' remarks
- BJP, Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP in Punjab
- BJP fields 26/11 counsel Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central; drops Poonam Mahajan
- All to play for in Bhopal as Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 conclude
- S. Korea medical crisis: New head of doctors' association vows war
- IPL 2024: Sensational knocks by Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs carry Delhi Capitals to 257/4 vs MI
- Heat wave sweeps across Odisha
- ED's claims on evidence destruction ‘baseless’, arrest ‘politically motivated’: CM Kejriwal in affidavit to SC
Just In
"Bengali Goldsmiths' Association Pledges Support for Vasupalli in Visakha South Constituency
The Bengali goldsmiths' association has officially declared their support for Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar in the upcoming election for the southern constituency
The Bengali goldsmiths' association has officially declared their support for Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar in the upcoming election for the southern constituency. This announcement was made by the senior leaders of the association, who are confident of Vasupalli's victory.
In a show of solidarity, all the senior YCP leaders of Ward 38 also joined YSRCP under the leadership of Gurjapu Ravi at the Ashil Metta party office. During the event, Vasupalli invited Ganesh Kumar to the party and covered him with a scarf, symbolizing their unity and support.
Speaking at the event, the leaders promised that all goldsmiths under their association will cast more than 1500 votes for YSR CP in the 38th ward. Notable elders such as Bengali Goldsmiths Sangam Muslim Ismail, Ali Bhai, Rizwal, and Bengali Sairam were among those who joined the party, showing their endorsement of Vasupalli's candidacy.
With the Bengali goldsmiths' association's backing, Vasupalli's campaign continues to gain momentum in the southern constituency, with strong support from the local community.