BEST Innovation University celebrated 79th I-Day

Sri Sathya Sai district: BharatLal Meena, Chairman and Founder, hoisted the national flag, marking the beginning of the celebration.

Students showcased discipline and patriotism through a well-coordinated NSS parade, which was a key attraction of the day.

Registrar Professor Sai Ram Patnayak emphasized the importance of independence, democracy, and national responsibility, setting a thoughtful tone for the day.

Bharat Lal Meena delivered a powerful speech, reflecting on India’s journey since independence and encouraging everyone to contribute to the nation’s progress. Pro-Vice Chancellor Anuradha Dhar joined hands with staff and students, fostering a sense of unity and shared patriotism.

The event reinforced the values of unity, freedom, and service to the nation, making it a meaningful and memorable occasion for all attendees.