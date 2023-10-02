Best Paediatric Cardiac Centre Award for Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre

TTDs Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre was awarded the Best Paediatric Cardiac Centre in Andhra Pradesh sponsored by the Pride of Nation Award-Asia Today Research and Media.



Director Dr N Srinath Reddy received the award from the Governor of Telangana State Tamilisai Soundararajan in an event held at Hotel ITC Kakatiya on September 30. Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre, a sanctuary of hope for children battling heart conditions, has continued its remarkable journey of healing since its inception in October 2021. Since inception, the centre has performed 1,910 life-saving heart surgeries for children. These surgeries encompass not only the treatment of various congenital heart diseases but also the achievement of six heart transplant surgeries, giving a new lease of life to those who needed it most.

The Centre has extended its healing touch far beyond Tirupati, welcoming patients from states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and even neighboring country of Bangladesh. The center’s remarkable success rate of 95% speaks volumes about the dedication and expertise of its medical team.