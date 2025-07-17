Best teacher awardees seek incentives

Rajamahendravaram: A delegation of national best teacher award recipients, representing the Andhra Pradesh State Association of National Best Teachers, met Minister for Education Nara Lokesh at Undavalli on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, association honorary president Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao said that the delegation apprised the minister of the incentives and benefits being provided to national award-winning teachers in various other states. They expressed concern that such incentives are currently not being implemented in Andhra Pradesh. The teachers informed the minister that earlier, awardees were granted benefits like a one-year service extension and 10 additional points in transfer procedures, but these concessions have been withdrawn in recent years. The delegation urged the minister to reinstate these incentives and ensure that the contributions of national awardees are properly recognised.

Minister Lokesh responded positively and assured the teachers that he would discuss the matter with senior officials in the Education Department and take appropriate action. The delegation included association representatives Chakravarthy, Konathala Panibhushan Sridhar, Gorantla Srinivas, and Kaithepalli Das, along with Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao.