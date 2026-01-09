Severe Cyclonic Circulation Set to Impact Telugu States

A severe cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall by Saturday afternoon, according to the Meteorological Department. This weather phenomenon is predicted to bring varying rainfall to the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while colder temperatures are anticipated alongside predominantly dry weather conditions.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre reported that the severe cyclonic circulation has been moving northwest at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour over the past six hours. As of 8:30 AM on January 9, 2026, the system was located at 7.4° North Latitude and 83.2° East Longitude, approximately 160 km east-northeast of Pottuvil, Sri Lanka, and 540 km southeast of Puducherry. It is forecasted to continue northwestward and is likely to cross the northern coast of Sri Lanka between Trincomalee and Jaffna on January 10.

In Andhra Pradesh, the weather outlook for the coming days indicates dry conditions across North Coast and Yanam, with possible fog in isolated areas. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to remain dry on Saturday, while light to moderate rains may occur in select locations on Sunday and Monday. Rayalaseema will likely see light rains on Saturday, with increasing rainfall expected on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, dry weather is forecast for the next three days, although some areas may experience minimum temperatures 2°C to 4°C below the seasonal average. The region will also see easterly and northeasterly winds predominating.

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for light to moderate rainfalls expected in various areas across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while advising residents to stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions.