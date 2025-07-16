Bezwada Bar Assn advocates for public sanitation

Vijayawada: In a proactive move, a delegation from the Bezwada Bar Association met with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra on Tuesday to discuss public sanitation and advocate for cleaner public toilets across the city.

The meeting held under the directives of the Second Additional District Judge here also secured VMC’s cooperation for an upcoming ‘Clean & Green’ programme at the court premises.

The delegation included Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, general secretary KV Ranga Rao, vice-president Pilla Srinivasa Rao, and treasurer Muddada Satyanarayana. They were joined by former Bar Association president and Municipal Corporation Standing Counsel Pilla Ravi.

During the discussion, the Bar Association submitted a formal representation emphasising the critical need for improved hygiene in public places, particularly public toilets. They also requested the Commissioner’s support for a ‘Clean & Green Programme’ scheduled for July 19 at the court premises, asking for a sweeping machine and additional staff to assist with the clean-up.

Commissioner Dhyanachandra reportedly responded positively to the requests. He assured the delegation that VMC staff would attend and participate in the ‘Clean & Green Programme’ at the court.