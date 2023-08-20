Bhairavanitippa Project moving at a snail’s pace

Anantapur: The Rs 969 crore Bhairavanitippa Project, which was designed to irrigate 22,300 acres in Rayadurgam and Kalyandurgam constituencies, has not made any headway even after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made a promise on July 8, 2021 that land acquisition will be completed in six months.

He had directed the then collector and joint collector to complete land acquisition in 6 months but nothing happened then.

Now after 2 years, he visits Kalyandurg again on August 8 and promises to release land compensation amount and straight away credit their amounts in their bank accounts in one week.

He promised to release Rs 200 odd crores. Finally, he released Rs 135 crore out of which Rs 80 crore are for farmers and Rs 55 crore for undertaking civil works of the project. He ultimately released Rs 30 crore into the accounts of 323 farmers. Further proposals were sent to pay another Rs 50 odd crores to another 383 farmers. Besides, compensation payment is pending for more than 1,000 acres. The rate at which works are being executed is not commensurate with the promise, the government made

Many farmers for whom livelihood comes out of their land is suffering financially as neither compensation was paid nor was the project executed. The future of scores of farmers is hanging uncertainty.

The CM during his visit to Rayadurgam in 2021 promised to complete the Bhairavanitippa project in 6 months but it did not make any headway. Already 500 acres was acquired by the TDP government but another 900 acres need to be acquired.

The chief minister last year instructed officials to complete land acquisition in 60 days. He during his padayatra had promised to complete the project after coming to power but that promise was not kept even 3 years after coming to power. It was expected to complete the Bhairavanitippa project by the end of 2020. The people of Kalyandurgam, Rayadurgam and Raptadu constituencies pinned a lot of hopes on these projects.

The new Bhairavanitippa project is designed to divert Krishna water which come to Jeedipalle reservoir further to Garudapuram village in Gummagatta mandal and from there to Bhairavanitippa in Rayadurgam mandal.