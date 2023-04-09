Bharat Gaurav Service: Special train to Kashmir valley

Vijayawada: South Star Rail, a rail service under the Bharat Gaurav train service of the Indian Railways, has begun operating trains to the Kashmir valley. The train, originating from Coimbatore, passes through Yelahanka in Bengaluru and passes via Tamil Nadu, Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh and Warangal of Telangana.



The ticket booking has begun for this summer holiday special train. The South Star Rail's Kashmir package will commence on May 11, 2023. The train originates from Coimbatore. Before reaching the final destination, passengers can board in any of these railway stations: Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Yelahanka, Perambur, Vijayawada, and Warangal. The total duration of the tour package is 12 days. According to South Star Rail, there are many attractions for tourists on this train service, including offering special facilities to senior citizens, LTC facility for government employees, and all categories of A/C and non-AC coaches. Unlimited South Indian meals onboard and off-board will be served. It also provides sightseeing and transfers tour managers.

CCTV cameras have been installed for security purposes. Package prices begin at 3AC Rs 41,950/-; 2AC Rs 54,780/-; 1AC Rs 64,990/-. Tickets booking can be done by contacting 7876101010 and for online booking www.railtourism.com. The Coimbatore-based South Star Rail, is registered under M and C Property Private Limited. It began its maiden run under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme in June 2022, from Coimbatore to Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Under the Bharat Gaurav, the railways allow private operators or service providers to lease trains from the Indian Railways to conduct a theme-based circuit to promote tourism packages. The lessee can operate trains on any circuit of their choice.