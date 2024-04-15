Live
Just In
Bharat Ram pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on 134th birth anniversary
Highlights
Bharat Ram, the Rajahmundry MP and YCP MLA candidate, paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary.
Bharat Ram, the Rajahmundry MP and YCP MLA candidate, paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. He emphasized the importance of respecting the Constitution of India as a true tribute to the founding father. Various programs were organized in the city to celebrate Ambedkar's birthday, with MP Bharat participating as the chief guest.
He highlighted Ambedkar's struggles and sacrifices in fighting against inequality and caste discrimination, and emphasized the significance of the Constitution as the guiding principle of democracy. MP Bharat called on everyone to uphold and protect the Constitution, which he described as a sacred document that represents the aspirations of the nation.
