Bhashyam Praveen's Influence: 40 Families Switch Allegiance to Telugu Desam Party from YCP

In a significant political development, 40 families from Bellamkonda Mandal Vannayapalem Village have decided to sever ties with the YSR Congress Party (YCP) and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This move was orchestrated by Senior Leaders and District Executive Member Mekala Somayya Garu and his son Sarpanch Mekala Venkataswamy Garla.

The families were officially welcomed into the TDP fold by the Pedakurapadu Constituency Telugu Desam Janasena BJP Joint MLA, Bhashyam Praveen. Known for his charismatic leadership and persuasive skills, Praveen played a pivotal role in convincing the families to make the switch.

This latest development is seen as a major blow to the YCP in the region and a significant boost for the TDP. The move also underscores the growing influence of Bhashyam Praveen in the political landscape, as he continues to make inroads and garner support for the TDP.



