Live
- Sharvaanica wins gold, silver at World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 C’ship
- Stoinis guides LSG to third spot, MI's playoffs hope all but over
- CSK eye all-round stability against PBKS
- Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing C’ships: India’s Vishvanath, Akash, Preet storm into semis
- Rohit to lead India's T20 WC squad, Hardik deputy
- Venkatesh’s daughter poses ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge in ‘MasterChef India Telugu’
- Preity Zinta is ‘on top of the world’ as she drops BTS video of her fashion shoot
- Chase the sun, not the damage: Smart skin care choices for summer
- New textbooks for UP madrasas to be introduced soon
- 134 contestants in fray for ‘2024 polls’ from Visakhapatnam
Just In
Bhashyam Praveen's Influence: 40 Families Switch Allegiance to Telugu Desam Party from YCP
In a significant political development, 40 families from Bellamkonda Mandal Vannayapalem Village have decided to sever ties with the YSR Congress Party (YCP) and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
In a significant political development, 40 families from Bellamkonda Mandal Vannayapalem Village have decided to sever ties with the YSR Congress Party (YCP) and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This move was orchestrated by Senior Leaders and District Executive Member Mekala Somayya Garu and his son Sarpanch Mekala Venkataswamy Garla.
The families were officially welcomed into the TDP fold by the Pedakurapadu Constituency Telugu Desam Janasena BJP Joint MLA, Bhashyam Praveen. Known for his charismatic leadership and persuasive skills, Praveen played a pivotal role in convincing the families to make the switch.
This latest development is seen as a major blow to the YCP in the region and a significant boost for the TDP. The move also underscores the growing influence of Bhashyam Praveen in the political landscape, as he continues to make inroads and garner support for the TDP.