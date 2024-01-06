Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign held in Mangalagiri today

Babu Surety- Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program in Bethancherla Nagar Panchayat 12 Ward (Mangalagiri) was organized under the leadership of local TDP senior leaders Rammurthy and presided over by TDP Town General Secretary Shekshavali Chaudhary. Pamphlets explaining the Super Six schemes introduced by the Telugu Desam Party were distributed from house to house

Later, Done Constituency TDP MLA candidate Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy Garu, who participated as the chief guest in the program, said that after Jaganmohan Reddy came to power in the state, all the natural resources in the state were looted. He said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy is given power again, he will bankrupt the state and turn it into another state of Bihar.

In this program State Christian Cell Committee Secretary Mekala Nagaraju, Councilors Ramgopal, Nandyala Madhu, TDP Senior Leaders KP Bhupal Reddy, Madineni Narayanaswamy

Venugopal Reddy, MMs, Kummari Srinivasulu, Lokesh Gaudu, Constituency Telugu Youth General Secretary Vamsi Krishna, Town ITDP President Arun Kumar, Town SC Cell President Gutam Siva, Murali, Janardhan, Jagadish, Kanala Anji, Manchinilla Sumanth Pola Madhu, Ala Tirumalesh, Nazir, Sai Kumar and others participated.











