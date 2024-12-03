  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bheemili govt High School to gear up for centenary fete

Bheemili govt High School to gear up for centenary fete
x
Highlights

Bheemuni patnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao suggested that grand arrangements should be made to organise the centenary celebrations of Bheemili government high school as a festival.

Visakhapatnam: Bheemuni patnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao suggested that grand arrangements should be made to organise the centenary celebrations of Bheemili government high school as a festival. Holding a meeting with the members of the High School old students’ association here on Monday, he said that very few schools in the country have a 100 year of history.

As per the decision of the school’s old student association, the dates of the centenary celebrations have been postponed from December 28th and 29th to February 22 and 23, 2024 due to insufficient time to carry out the necessary modernisation works of the campus.

MLA informed that it has been decided to invite Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief guest for the centenary celebrations. Further, Srinivasa Rao said that the management decided to collect and spend funds from CSR and old students along with government funds for high school painting and repairs.

Bheemili RDO K Sangeet Madhur, District Education Officer Prem Kumar, Divi’s Laboratories representative Suresh, old students’ association chairman Gadu Appalanaidu, Parvatheesham and Basava Krishna Murthy participated in the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick