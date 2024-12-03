Live
Just In
Bheemili govt High School to gear up for centenary fete
Bheemuni patnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao suggested that grand arrangements should be made to organise the centenary celebrations of Bheemili government high school as a festival.
Visakhapatnam: Bheemuni patnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao suggested that grand arrangements should be made to organise the centenary celebrations of Bheemili government high school as a festival. Holding a meeting with the members of the High School old students’ association here on Monday, he said that very few schools in the country have a 100 year of history.
As per the decision of the school’s old student association, the dates of the centenary celebrations have been postponed from December 28th and 29th to February 22 and 23, 2024 due to insufficient time to carry out the necessary modernisation works of the campus.
MLA informed that it has been decided to invite Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief guest for the centenary celebrations. Further, Srinivasa Rao said that the management decided to collect and spend funds from CSR and old students along with government funds for high school painting and repairs.
Bheemili RDO K Sangeet Madhur, District Education Officer Prem Kumar, Divi’s Laboratories representative Suresh, old students’ association chairman Gadu Appalanaidu, Parvatheesham and Basava Krishna Murthy participated in the meeting.