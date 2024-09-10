Bheemili MLA helps demolish dilapidated building

Visakhapatnam: A dilapidated school building in Padmanabham mandal was demolished here on Monday in the presence of Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The primary school building located in Buddivalasa village has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Due to the continuous rains in the district, the building has become more dangerous, posing a risk to adjacent buildings.

The MLA visited Padmanabham, Bheemili and Anandapuram mandals on Monday as part of his tour to rain-affected areas.

He expressed anger at the old school building as it was about to collapse. He expressed concern that there is a possibility of an accident where students in the adjacent building may get affected.

Responding to the locals’ appeal, the MLA provided an excavator to demolish the dilapidated building on the spot and monitored the exercise personally.

Later, Ganta Srinivasa Rao also inspected the flooded areas of Pandrangi Bridge and Maharajapeta, Gambheeram reservoir along with party leaders and government officials.

After examining various areas, the MLA mentioned that the situation in these places was in control.