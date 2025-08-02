Bhimavaram Bulls logo, jersey unveiled

Bhimavaram: The logo and jersey for the Bhimavaram Bulls, a team participating in the Andhra Premier League (APL) were unveiled on Friday at the SRKR Engineering College here. The ceremony was conducted by Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Undi MLA Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, along with Public Accounts Committee chairman and Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu.

During the event, both Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu expressed their best wishes for the Bhimavaram Bulls, hoping the team will win the tournament and return to Bhimavaram with the cup.

They urged the players to play hard to honour the name of Bhimavaram and urged local sports fans to provide strong support to the team.

SRKR Engineering College Vice-president SV Rang Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju stated that hosting the logo and jersey launch for the prestigious team was a source of pride for the college and a great encouragement for its student athletes. They extended their gratitude to everyone who made the event possible.

Nithish Kumar Reddy, the captain of the APL Bhimavaram Bulls, said that the league provides a great platform for players from Andhra Pradesh to gain national recognition. He announced that the APL cricket matches will be held in Visakhapatnam from August 8 to 24, with seven teams participating.

The college management honoured Captain Nithish Kumar Reddy, Munish Varma, and Hemanth Kumar during the ceremony. College Administrative Officer Ch Dileep Chakravarthy and other dignitaries were present.