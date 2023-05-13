Live
Bhimavaram: Chief Minister’s Office responds to The Hans India report on ailing Engineering student
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sharply responded to the news published in The Hans India regarding the student of SRKR Engineering College Dharavath Sriram Naik, who is suffering from cancer, and contacted the college management and the hospital that is treating the student.
College committee president Sagi Varaprasad Raju, secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma and college Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for responding positively on the health of the student.
It may be recalled that the computer science engineering students formed as group ‘Helping Hands CSE’ and raised Rs 14 lakh for the treatment of Sriram Naik.
Principal of the College Dr Muralikrishnam Raju told The Hans India that soon after publication of the story in the newspaper, the CMO contacted him. He said the faculty, the management and the students expressed their thanks to the State government for reacting to the reports in The Hans India and extending help to the ailing engineering student.
The college management, the faculty and the students expressed thanks to the CMO.