Bhimavaram: Engineering faculty told to keep abreast of latest technology

Bhimavaram: The engineering college faculty should constantly upgrade their knowledge to the latest technology, said former vice-chancellor of Reva University at Bengaluru Dr K Mallikarjuna Babu while addressing the webinar on 'Faculty Development Programme on outcome based education' jointly organised by the AICTE and SRKR Engineering College here on Monday.

Dr Venu Reddy was the convener of the programme.Dr Mallikarjuna Babu advised the faculty to bring out the best in the students with an action plan. College director K Jivasagar said that the engineering college should get NBA accreditation to facilitate the students to compete with the other students at international level.

Moreover, the students would have great future if the college has NBA accreditation. He said that the SRKR Engineering College has introduced two more new courses this year.

Announcing that the AICTE has selected the college as mentor institution, he said that about 1,000 students got employment through campus placement in the present academic year.

College CEO Nishant Varma, secretary and correspondent SagiVithalRanga Raju, principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and others were present.