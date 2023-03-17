Bhimavaram: Entrepreneurship awareness camp organised

Bhimavaram: Regional director for AP, Telangana of Union Ministry for Skill Development Kopparti Srinivasa Rao appealed to the industrialists to utilise the services of apprenticeship portal to appoint technocrats.

Addressing the entrepreneurship awareness camp organised under the aegis of the government industrial training institute at SRKR Engineering College here on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao said that the skill development ministry has been striving to fill the gap between the industry and technical educational institutions and provide skilled personnel to the industry.

As part of that policy, it has been decided to conduct 250 conferences with the representatives of the industry and the technical educational institutions across the country.

At least ten such conferences are being organised in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and five such conferences were already conducted.

If the industry utilises the services of the trained technicians, the production would certainly increase.

Regional director of

ITIs D Nagavardhana Raju, in-charge principal of SRKR Engineering College Dr Muralikrishnam Raju, Government ITI principal

V Srinivasa Raju, Eluru

government ITI principal Prajita, Andhra Sugars AGM P Srinivas, Akkamamba Textiles deputy manager Mohiddin, industrialist Obilisettty Kanaka Raju, Krishna Reddy from APSSDC, inspector of

factories Ramakrishnam Raju and several industrialists and government employees participated in the workshop.