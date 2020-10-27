Bhimavaram : Geospatial technology useful to find natural resources says Expert

Bhimavaram (West Godavari): Dr YVN Krishna Murthy, senior professor and Registrar of the Indian Institute Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvanantapuram, said that geospatial technology will help identification of all natural resources on surface, groundwater resources and also water lagging area reserves in unidentified and inaccessible areas.

He was addressing the Zoom conference in short-term training programme (STTP) on Tuesday on the Capacity Building and Training in Geospatial Technology (CBGT-OCT 2020) organised by SRKR Engineering College here at the Geospatial Technology Centre of the civil engineering department from October 26 to 31.

Dr Krishnamurthy suggested the young researchers with the help of geospatial technology to identify crop yielding, crop identification, watershed management and rural development which are all useful for society.

The programme chief convener Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju said that the college GIC (Geospatial Information Centre) is working on societal issues for the benefit of society. He said that AICTE sponsored this programme.

College Principal Dr M Jagapatiraju, head of civil engineering Dr A Subrahamanyam Raju, co-convener Dr T Rambabu, coordinator Dr P Raghuram, N Sivakishan and Dr KM Ganesh also participated in the programme.