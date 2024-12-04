Bhimavaram: International day of persons with disabilities observed

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology principal Dr Mangam Venu informed here on Tuesday that International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the theme ‘Expanding Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future’ was grandly celebrated by Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in association with Assistive Technology Lab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal highlighted the various research initiatives undertaken in the institute’s Assistive Technology Lab (ATL). Various devices developed in the Lab were showcased during the event.

Founder of UV Subba Raju Memorial Trust-Centre for the Visually Challenged Dr UV Ramana Raju, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts made in the ATL at Vishnu Institute of Technology.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to students who displayed outstanding innovations, and equipment beneficial for visually impaired individuals was distributed free of charge.

Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, Deans, Heads of departments, Assistive Technology Lab coordinator Gayathri Sharman, the faculty, staff, students, and 20 visually impaired students from UV Subba Raju Memorial Trust School were also present.

ECE Head of Department Prof K Srinivas proposed a vote of thanks.