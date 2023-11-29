Bhimavaram: QualiZeal signs MoU with Sri Vishnu institutions

Bhimavaram: QualiZeal a fast-growing independent Digital Quality Engineering services company in North America, launched its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) at Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW) and Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) here on Tuesday.

This strategic initiative aims to cultivate female talent in digital quality engineering.

It may be recalled that QualiZeal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the colleges on Thursday to establish its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence within the college campuses, dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and skills essential for a thriving career in digital quality engineering.

The inauguration ceremony was led by the Co-Founder and Head of India Operations at QualiZeal, Madhu Murty Ronanki and Dr D Surya Narayana, Principal of VIT and Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Vice- Principal of SVECW.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Murty Ronanki stated, “QualiZeal takes immense pride in launching its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence at SVECW and VIT campuses, aiming to empower and transform aspiring young women into skilled, industry-ready quality engineering professionals, poised for successful careers in this dynamic field.” Principal Dr D Surya Narayana said that this is a golden opportunity for our talented and ambitious students to get technology and market exposure they need to launch their careers.

QualiZeal will enrol interested female engineering students in their final year for comprehensive training in modern digital quality engineering processes, tools, and techniques, accompanied by a rewarding financial incentive.