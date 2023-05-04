Bhimavaram: SRKR alumni in USA forms SAANA

Bhimavaram : The alumni of SRKR Engineering College formed SRKR Alumni Association of North America (SAANA) at New Jersey in United States of America on April 27, according College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the duo said that about 600 former students of 43-year-old SRKR Engineering College formed the association. They have decided to organise meeting of the SRKR alumni at North America Telugu Society Convention Centre. They have already introduced a website to inform the information to the other alumni across the USA.

Dr Jagapati Raju said that SAANA would remain the members of the family of SRKR Engineering College.

Nishanth Varma informed that College Principal Dr Jagapati Raju and several professors would visit New Jersey along with some of the management members to participate in the Alumni Association meeting.