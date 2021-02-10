X
Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College founder remembered

Secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju paying floral tributes to the founder of SRKR Engineering College Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju in Bhimavaram on Tuesday
Highlights

Bhimavaram: The efforts of the late Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju would remain in the history as the founder of SRKR Engineering College and in shaping its de...

Bhimavaram: The efforts of the late Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju would remain in the history as the founder of SRKR Engineering College and in shaping its development over the years, said Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, secretary and correspondent of SRKR Engineering College here on Tuesday.

The college management observed the 39th death anniversary of Ramakrishnam Raju, one of the founders of the college.

Vithal Raju recalled that as one of the contractors of Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Ramakrishnam Raju received the metal king award from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The members of the college committee paid floral tributes to the late founder of the college.

Principal in-charge Dr K Brahmaji recalled the services of Ramakrishnam Raju which led the college to be a world-class institution over the years.

The NSS of the college conducted blood donation camp in which the students and the faculty donated blood.

