Bhimavaram: SRKR students receives meritorious award

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College final year ECE student M Bhagya Srilakshmi and CSE final year student N Harshita Poornima received 'Origanti Sundari Meritorious Award' and cash reward of Rs 25,000 each, said College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju.

Briefing the media here on Friday, he said SRKR ECE Alumni Origanti Siva Bharat constituted this scholarship in the honor of his parents. Siva Bharat is presently working in USA prominent software organisation in a good position. Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju distributed the cheques to the students.

ECE Professor P Subbarao, Mechanical Head Dr K Brahma Raju, CSE head Dr V Chandra Shekar, EEE HoD Dr Varma and Prof G Padmarao congratulated the students over receiving meritorious scholarship.