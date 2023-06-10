Live
Bhimavaram: Vishnu Educational Society gets ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification
FSSAI of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, gave ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification to Sri Vishnu Educational Society Campus, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. It is the first private educational campus in the State being certified by the FSSAI.
Led by FSSAI, the Eat Right India is identified as a national movement for ensuring safe, healthy and sustainable food for all citizens of our nation.
Under the ambit of Eat Right India, the Eat Right Campus initiative aims at safe, healthy and nourishing food in campuses such as universities, colleges, institutes, workplaces, hospitals, tea estates, jails, hotels and Anganwadi centres across the country.
Sri Vishnu Educational Society chairman KV Vishnu Raju on Friday said that the Eat Right Campus certification recognises the efforts of the campus towards ensuring health of students and staff, adds prestige and brand value to its name and enables it to inspire others to adopt these best practices.
Assistant Food Controller & Food Safety Designated Officer, Eluru & West Godavari congratulated the Management of Sri Vishnu Educational Society for being the first educational campus in the region to achieve this certification by successful implementation of all the food safety standards in the campus.