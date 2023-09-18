Bhimavaram: Women graduates exhorted to become entrepreneurs

Bhimavaram: The sixth Graduation Day of Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, also known as Vishnotsav-2K23, was celebrated on Sunday on the college premises.

College Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao informed that during the Vishnotsav, degree certificates were presented to 783 engineering graduates of 2019-23 batch, 19 M Tech post-graduates and 57 MBA graduates.

Sri Vishnu Educational Society chairman KV Vishnu Raju, chief guest at the convocation, exhorted the students to become entrepreneurs and job givers rather than job seekers. He advised them to come forward with new concepts and ideas to catch hold of the latest opportunities available. “Keeping in view the rapid growth of industries across the country, they should become entrepreneurs and industrialists,” he said.

Vice-Chairman R Ravichandran said students should face challenges and become exemplary women in society. He asked women graduates to think of start-ups to grow in life. The graduates along with their parents participated in Vishnotsav. Vice-principal Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Deans, heads of various departments, controller of examinations, faculty and other staff participated in the programme.